Why Coinbase Is Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
June 1, 2021 11:01 am
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company announced the integration of Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Apple Pay and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Pay with the Coinbase card. 

What Happened: Coinbase announced that it will make it easier for Coinbase cardholders to spend crypto through the use of Apple and Google Pay. Beginning this week, customers will be able to start earning up to 4% back in crypto rewards. 

Related Link: Cathie Wood Loads Up Yet Another $51M In Coinbase As Shares Slump

Price Action: Coinbase traded as high as $429.54 and as low as $208 since its direct listing on April 14.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 2.85% at $243.28.

Photo courtesy of Coinbase.


Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

