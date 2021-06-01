fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.05
331.83
+ 0.32%
DIA
+ 1.09
343.51
+ 0.32%
SPY
+ 0.90
418.39
+ 0.21%
TLT
-0.22
138.87
-0.16%
GLD
+ 0.59
177.12
+ 0.33%

Shiba Inu Surges 17% As Crypto Market Recovers On Memorial Day, Aave, Chainlink Among Top Gainers

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 31, 2021 10:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Surges 17% As Crypto Market Recovers On Memorial Day, Aave, Chainlink Among Top Gainers

The global cryptocurrency market rose 9.45% in terms of market capitalization to $1.68 trillion in 24-hours leading to press time on Memorial Day evening.

What Happened: The top gainers towards the end of the holiday included AAVE (AAVE), Chainlink (LINK), XRP (XRP), and SHIBA INU (SHIB). 

See Also: How to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

AAVE spiked 19.57% in a 24-hour period. Against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the cryptocurrency rose 12.14% and 3.56%, respectively, in the same period.

LINK and XRP rose 20.56% and 18.94%, respectively, to $31.20 and $1.06 in a 24-hour window. LINK gained 12% and 3.44% against BTC and ETH, while XRP rose 9.49% and 1.11% against BTC and ETH.

Meme cryptocurrency SHIB traded 16.6% higher at $0.000009143 at press time in a 24-hour period. Against BTC and ETH, SHIB rose 9.34% and 0.98%, respectively.

BTC traded 6.88% at $37,316.45 and ETH spiked 15.38% at $2,676.19 over a 24-hour period.

Why It Matters: On Sunday, the market capitalization of the global cryptocurrency market had hit the $1.44 trillion level. The recovery over Memorial Day until press time is over 16%.

The rise in the respective cryptocurrencies is a continuation of the trends seen recently. Meme coins have gained ground buoyed by the efforts of investors active on social media, while cryptocurrencies in the DeFi arena have also risen.

See Also: DeFi Total Value Locked Has Tripled This Year Despite Recent Bitcoin, Ethereum-Led Crypto Carnage

On Sunday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk backed a demand by Blockfolio which called for using thermal energy generated by Dogecoin (DOGE) mining to heat a hot tub.

DOGE traded 13.56% higher at $0.34 at press time. Over 24-hours, the Shiba Inu-themed rose 6.13% against BTC but fell 1.64% against ETH.

Other DeFi gainers on Memorial Day included Uniswap (UNI), which traded 15.5% higher, Maker (MKR) up 8.9% at $3,494.87, and PancakeSwap (CAKE) up 16.38% at $17.60.

Read Next: Here's How Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Is Different From Dogecoin


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Co-Creator Says 99.9% Of Crypto Market Is Driven By 'Greater Fool Theory'

Dogecoin (DOGE) creator Billy Markus said Monday the cryptocurrency market is mostly driven by the ability of investors to sell their holdings to greater fools, an underlying tenet of the greater fool theory.  read more

Elon Musk Thinks This Is A 'Great Idea' To Utilize Energy Generated During Dogecoin Mining

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Saturday backed a proposition from Blockfolio on how to utilize energy generated during the process of Dogecoin (DOGE) mining. read more

EXCLUSIVE: Solana Says Scaling As 'One Global State' Sets It Apart From Ethereum, Polkadot, Other Rivals

Solana (SOL) is an open-source project focused on facilitating decentralized app or DApp creation. It makes use of the permissionless nature of blockchains to provide decentralized finance or DeFi solutions. read more

Follow Friday: 8 Dogecoin Accounts To Follow On Twitter

The rise of the valuation of Dogecoin has helped several Twitter accounts grow with loyal communities wanting to talk about and share memes of the “meme coin.” read more