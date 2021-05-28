Is The Recent Sell-Off A Buying Opportunity For Ethereum?

Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he has been adding to his position in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum fell more than 50% from last week's highs as environmental concerns around cryptocurrency mining crippled the market.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted his concerns publicly, which many people point to as the turning point in crypto.

Josh Brown told CNBC that when he saw Bitcoin and Ethereum get cut in half, he got really excited about the opportunity to buy more Ethereum.

Bitcoin is another version of gold, while Ethereum is like Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Brown said.

He has owned both cryptocurrencies since 2017, but added to his Ethereum position becuase he "just didn't own enough" of the popular cryptocurrency, he said.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 23.48% year-to-date while Ethereum is up $236.14% year-to-date.

At last check Friday, Bitcoin was down 8.22% at $35,417.69 and Ethereum was down 10.36% at $2,455.27.

Photo by Stock Catalog from Flickr.