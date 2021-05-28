fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.05
331.83
+ 0.32%
DIA
+ 1.09
343.51
+ 0.32%
SPY
+ 0.90
418.39
+ 0.21%
TLT
-0.22
138.87
-0.16%
GLD
+ 0.59
177.12
+ 0.33%

Is The Recent Sell-Off A Buying Opportunity For Ethereum?

byAdam Eckert
May 28, 2021 4:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is The Recent Sell-Off A Buying Opportunity For Ethereum?

Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he has been adding to his position in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum fell more than 50% from last week's highs as environmental concerns around cryptocurrency mining crippled the market.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted his concerns publicly, which many people point to as the turning point in crypto. 

Josh Brown told CNBC that when he saw Bitcoin and Ethereum get cut in half, he got really excited about the opportunity to buy more Ethereum. 

Bitcoin is another version of gold, while Ethereum is like Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Brown said. 

He has owned both cryptocurrencies since 2017, but added to his Ethereum position becuase he "just didn't own enough" of the popular cryptocurrency, he said. 

Related Link: Cardano Founder Says The Only 'Ethereum Killer' Is Ethereum 2.0

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 23.48% year-to-date while Ethereum is up $236.14% year-to-date.

At last check Friday, Bitcoin was down 8.22% at $35,417.69 and Ethereum was down 10.36% at $2,455.27. 

Photo by Stock Catalog from Flickr.


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Internet Computer (ICP) Crypto Spikes 45% As Bitcoin Finds Way Back Above $40,000

Decentralized project Internet Computer’s (ICP) token rallied over 45% in the 24 hours leading up to press time as the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) found its way back above the psychologically important $40,000 level post-carnag read more

Much Wow Gamestonk! How You Can Use Dogecoin At GameStop, Other Retailers

Two of the most talked-about stories in the financial markets in 2021 are the GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) short squeeze and the rise in valuation of cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin. read more

He Said Whaaaaat? 10 Zaniest Elon Musk Tweets

Ever since former President Donald Trump was sent into the digital equivalent of the Land of Nod, the reigning provocateur on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has been the self-crowned Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) technoking Elon Mu read more

Amid Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Hype, Internet Computer (ICP) Launches With Aim To Decentralize The Web

The token of a decentralized project that calls itself “Internet Computer” has taken the sixth spot in terms of market capitalization on the list arranged by CoinMarketCap. What Happened: Internet Computer (ICP) — the token of a cloud-computing project initially built by DFINITY, which aims to displace tech giants — traded at $451.50. read more