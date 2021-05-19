Anthony Pompliano Launches Bitcoin Pizza: What You Should Know And How To Buy

Investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano has been a notable Bitcoin bull over the years. Pompliano launched a new business effort called "Bitcoin Pizza" to celebrate an important anniversary in the cryptocurrency world.

What Happened: Bitcoin Pizza is launching in 10 cities nationally on May 22 to provide tasty pizza and support Bitcoin developers. The event will coincide with Bitcoin Pizza Day, a celebration of the first Bitcoin transaction for goods.

Customers can go to eatbitcoinpizza.com and begin placing orders for delivery on May 22.

Bitcoin Pizza is partnering with local small businesses, which will handle food production and delivery of orders for customers. The effort is hoping to sell 10,000 pizzas from May 22 through May 29.

Every order supports the Human Rights Foundation’s Bitcoin Development Fund with 100% of the profits set to be donated.

Today I am announcing Bitcoin Pizza – a new national pizza brand that is launching in 10 cities. The first pizzas will be delivered this Saturday, which is the 11 year anniversary of the infamous bitcoin pizza transaction. Buy pizza: https://t.co/L6AkyRPgjr 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nUkCZd430Q — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 18, 2021

Pizza options include Laser Eyes, Satoshi’s Favorite, Capital Greens, Lightning Meat and No Keys, No Cheese.

The 10 cities offering Bitcoin Pizza are New York City, Washington D.C., Miami, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Houston. Customers can email with additional cities they would like to have added.

Why It’s Important: Eleven years ago, history was made when Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 Bitcoin for two pizzas from Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA). The two pizzas purchased became the first goods transacted with Bitcoin.

The purchase price of the pizzas was approximately $41 at the time. The Bitcoin used would be worth over $430,000 today based on the current price of the cryptocurrency.

At Bitcoin Pizza you won’t be able to use cryptocurrency to complete your transaction as purchases must be made in U.S. Dollars. “But don’t be like Laszlo – buy our pizza in fiat!” the company said in response to demand for adding Bitcoin as a payment option.

Price Action: Bitcoin is trading 12.2% lower at $39,746.70 at press time early Wednesday.

