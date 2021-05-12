fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
325.31
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
342.86
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.00
414.28
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
137.04
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
172.11
+ 0.01%

eBay Becomes First E-commerce Company To Embrace NFT Sales On Its Platform

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 12, 2021 6:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
eBay Becomes First E-commerce Company To Embrace NFT Sales On Its Platform

E-commerce giant e-Bay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) jumped on the NFT bandwagon, allowing the sale of non-fungible tokens for digital collectibles on its platform for the first time, according to a report from Reuters.

What Happened: In the short term, its NFT inventory will be provided by sellers that “meet eBay’s standards,” and users can expect to see programs, policies, and tools in the future that will let them buy and sell NFTs across a broader range of categories.

"In the coming months, eBay will add new capabilities that bring blockchain-driven collectibles to our platform," said Jordan Sweetnam, senior vice president and general manager for eBay's North America market.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, eBay said it was open to the possibility of accepting cryptocurrency as payment on its platform and was exploring ways to bring NFTs to eBay.

See also: EBay Looking Into NFT Marketplace: How The Auction Site Could Gain More Monetizable Users

The announcement came after the company’s second-quarter profit forecast came in below market expectations as it faced increased competition from rivals like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP).

After today, eBay is officially the first e-commerce company to get in on the NFT trend by enabling users to purchase digital collectibles on its platform.

“Everything that’s collectible has been on eBay for decades and will continue to be for the next few decades,” said Chief Executive Officer Jamie Iannone.

Price Action: eBay shares ended Wednesday’s session 1.64% lower at $60.43. Year to date, the stock is up 17.33%.

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Media

Related Articles

Amid Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Hype, Internet Computer (ICP) Launches With Aim To Decentralize The Web

The token of a decentralized project that calls itself “Internet Computer” has taken the sixth spot in terms of market capitalization on the list arranged by CoinMarketCap. What Happened: Internet Computer (ICP) — the token of a cloud-computing project initially built by DFINITY, which aims to displace tech giants — traded at $451.50. read more

Coinbase, Digital Currency Group Make Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies List Alongside Tesla, Amazon, Other Giants

Time Magazine has included two top crypto firms in its “top 100 most influential companies of 2021” list. read more

Cryptocurrency Market Overtakes Apple — The World's Most Valuable Company — In Market Capitalization

The market capitalization of cryptocurrencies, as tracked by CoinMarketCap, has exceeded that of the world’s most valuable company Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).  read more

FTX's Pre-IPO Coinbase Contract Implies $140B Valuation, Community Weighs In

CBSE, a pre-IPO Coinbase contract listed on crypto exchange FTX, traded at $594 at press time, implying a valuation over $140 billion for Coinbase ahead of its direct listing on Nasdaq. read more