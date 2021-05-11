fbpx
After Head Fake, Stellar Lumens (XLM) Moves Back Above Resistance

byMark Putrino
May 11, 2021 2:22 pm
Stellar Lumens (CRYPTO:XLM) staged a serious head fake Monday. It looked like a false breakout, but it's moving higher.

On Monday morning, XLM smashed through the resistance at 66 cents. This level had been resistance for the previous week. It was also resistance back on April 14 and 15.

After this apparent breakout, XLM reached 78 cents, but by the close, it gave back most of its gains and closed right at 66 cents.

XLM is moving higher again Tuesday and is currently back above this important level. If it can hold, the stage will be set for another uptrend to begin.

xlm_1.png

