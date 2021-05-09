What Dogecoin Is Trading At Following Elon Musk's 'SNL' Appearance

Shiba Inu And 9 Other Dogecoin Inspired Cryptocurrencies You Should Know About

Cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) emerged in 2013 as a joke, but has shot to prominence this year, partly due to celebrity endorsements from the likes of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and rapper Snoop Dogg. read more