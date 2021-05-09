fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.58
328.93
+ 0.78%
DIA
+ 2.29
343.25
+ 0.66%
SPY
+ 2.93
416.17
+ 0.7%
TLT
-0.69
140.61
-0.49%
GLD
+ 1.55
168.49
+ 0.91%

What Dogecoin Is Trading At Following Elon Musk's 'SNL' Appearance

byGary Anglebrandt
May 9, 2021 1:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What Dogecoin Is Trading At Following Elon Musk's 'SNL' Appearance
  • The price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is in the $0.52 range as the "Saturday Night Live" show featuring Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk comes to a close.
  • It had been speculated that Musk's appearance could have a big impact on the price, as his tweets on the cryptocurrency often have moved the price.
  • As of publication time, Dogecoin is down 28% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.
  • Dogecoin was trading at about $0.65 as the show began.

Learn more: How to Buy Dogecoin

Photo: Screenshot of Elon Musk on "SNL"

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Watch Elon Musk Deliver Monologue on 'SNL'

Elon Musk has given his monologue for the much anticipated appearance on "Saturday Night Live." read more

Shiba Inu And 9 Other Dogecoin Inspired Cryptocurrencies You Should Know About

Cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) emerged in 2013 as a joke, but has shot to prominence this year, partly due to celebrity endorsements from the likes of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and rapper Snoop Dogg. read more

How To Watch And Stream Elon Musk On 'SNL'

One of the most anticipated television events of the year is happening late Saturday with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appearing as the host of comedy show "Saturday Night Live." read more

If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. read more