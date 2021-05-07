fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.42
328.10
+ 1.03%
DIA
+ 1.74
343.80
+ 0.5%
SPY
+ 2.97
416.13
+ 0.71%
TLT
-0.68
140.60
-0.49%
GLD
+ 1.61
168.43
+ 0.95%

Stellar Lumens (XLM) Soars And Slams Into Resistance

byMark Putrino
May 7, 2021 12:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Stellar Lumens (XLM) Soars And Slams Into Resistance

It may be time to sell Stellar Lumens (CRYPTO:XLM).

On April 14, XLM rallied but then ran into a wall of sellers at the 66-cent level. This resistance put a halt to the rally. A steep decline followed and XLM reached 42 cents on April 25.

Now it has reached the important 66-cent level once more. And again, it has run into resistance.

If XLM can break through resistance and hold above it for a few days, it will mean the sellers who created the resistance are gone. Buyers will need to pay higher prices and this will lead to a rally.

But if the resistance doesn’t break, there’s a good chance XLM sells off and revisits the recent lows.

xlm.png

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

The Top In Crypto Will Arrive This Weekend: Dennis Dick On 'PreMarket Prep'

The highs for the year in the cryptocurrency market will be reached in the coming days, co-host Dennis Dick said Friday on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep." Dick compared the state of the crypto market to the SPAC market a month-and-a-half ago.  read more

Citi Considers Launching Bitcoin Custody, Crypto Trading

Major currency trading bank Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is considering the launch of services dedicated to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other crypto assets. read more

Dogecoin And Bitcoin Become Real Stars Auctioned As NFTs

Two stars have been officially named after the cryptocurrencies Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the certificates to which are being auctioned as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). read more

Over 1100% Surge In Bitcoin Revenue Drives Square's Q1 Earnings Beat: What You Need To Know

Square Inc’s (NASDAQ: SQ) Cash App generated 11 times more revenue from Bitcoin (BTC) in the first quarter of 2021 compared with a similar period last year. read more