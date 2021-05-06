Dogecoin to Mars? Palantir Co-Founder Joe Lonsdale Thinks So

There's a good chance Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is going to be around for a while, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) co-founder Joe Lonsdale said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

If Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX, decides he wants to make Dogecoin a currency on Mars, "I bet you he could do it," Lonsdale said.

Dogecoin grows at 2% per year he said, adding that there's nothing irrational about a slow-growing cryptocurrency.

"I don't think it's as crazy as it sounds," Lonsdale told CNBC. He followed that up by smiling and saying, "Even though it is dog money."

DOGE Price Action: Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency based on a popular internet meme, has surged around 13,000% in 2021 as it receives endorsements from Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and other celebrities.

At last check Thursday morning, it was down 0.0338% at 60 cents.

