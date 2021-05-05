fbpx
QQQ
-1.11
331.25
-0.34%
DIA
+ 0.81
340.72
+ 0.24%
SPY
+ 0.04
415.71
+ 0.01%

Nio's Posting For Blockchain Expert In US Triggers Crypto Speculation

byShanthi Rexaline
May 5, 2021 3:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Nio's Posting For Blockchain Expert In US Triggers Crypto Speculation

Nio, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has been on the forefront of many innovations on the technology and the services front. A recent job positing by Nio on its LinkedIn account has set tongues wagging about a possible crypto foray by the electric vehicle manufacturer.

What Happened: Nio, which is on the verge of announcing an European expansion plan, posted on its LinkedIn account, calling for a blockchain and security software engineer for its San Jose, California location.

The responsibilities listed include designing and building of blockchain systems, which are shared ledgers in an append-only distributed system of records shared across a business network.

The responsibilities will also include working with cross-functional teams to identify software requirements, create prototypes and deliver production-ready systems in the areas of blockchain and security engineering.

Related Link: Nio's Deliveries Double In April Despite Supply Chain Disruptions And Factory Shutdown

Taking cues from the posting, rumors about the potential launch of a Nio Coin are making the rounds. A Nio Coin could fit in with the company's scheme of establishing itself as a lifestyle brand, Wccftech, a technology focused news site reported.

Why It's Important: U.S. EV giant Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced earlier this year it has decided to hold some of its treasury reserve in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and also use the crypto as a payment option for its vehicles.

Related Link: 8 Takeaways From Nio's Q1 Call For EV Stock Investors: Chip Shortage, Margins, International Plans And More

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

Tesla, Nio, And Riot Blockchain Trump FAANG Stocks For Indian Investors

Shares of U.S. read more

Benzinga's 2020 Year In Review: Coronavirus Mayhem, Historic Crash And Recovery, EV Surge And More

2020 was a year unlike any other. The stock market suffered a historic crash as the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the United States. read more