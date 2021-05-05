fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.21
329.93
+ 0.06%
DIA
-0.95
342.48
-0.28%
SPY
-0.46
416.21
-0.11%
TLT
-0.42
139.88
-0.3%
GLD
+ 0.31
166.25
+ 0.19%

Wednesday's Market Minute: Stock Bulls Are Running Out Of Stories

byTD Ameritrade Network
May 5, 2021 10:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wednesday's Market Minute: Stock Bulls Are Running Out Of Stories

It was almost exactly one year ago that one of the most powerful market narratives in history emerged. As the pandemic raged, it didn’t take long for investors to figure out the biggest natural economic byproduct of COVID-19 was soaring demand for live-at-home technology for people and businesses.

On April 16, I wrote that, “It Turns Out the Whole Nasdaq is a Stay-At-Home Trade!” On April 30, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) crushed sales expectations by more than a billion dollars and the company said the virus had minimal impact on business. For the biggest companies in the world, our global suffering was a bottom-line booster. Their technology allowed the economy to get by indoors, and their products helped keep us sane when we had only our minds to keep us busy. The Quarantine Trade was a simple, verifiable story that rallied investors around stocks they already loved. The earnings power of big tech alone would’ve been enough to keep the market afloat, but in case there were any doubt, we got an even juicier story on top: stimmy checks. Direct deposit from the government started flowing in, and by this time, anyone who’d been too busy playing video games or Peloton-ing got the message loud and clear: Stocks Only Go Up.

That’s when the story started turning toxic. Crypto clowns and stock scammers pitched us everything in the book, and we bought. Everyone at some point or another the past year has acknowledged “we’re in a bubble,” but almost everyone follows up with “so don’t bet against it.” This confidence got a literal shot in the arm when vaccines were announced, and since then investors have been flip-flopping between two great stories: Stocks Only Go Up and the Recovery Trade. Somewhere along the way the two got mixed up, and now we’re stuck with the most expensive stock market in history. We’ve got the biggest economic restart in history too, but the stuff that stands to benefit the most is already expensive and looking tired.

The S&P 500 is just a smidge below its all-time highs, but the big stories of the past year are getting old. The Nasdaq-100 and Russell 2000 closed Tuesday at levels they first saw in early February. The market doesn’t have a clear story, and it needs one. Earnings determine direction in the long run, but volatility arises from narratives. Right now there’s a powerful, verifiable narrative lurking, waiting for its chance to seize – a variation on that early theme: “we are in a bubble.” Except this time “it’s popping.” You don’t go from Stocks Only Go Up to Stocks Sometimes Go Up; you go to Stocks Only Go Down, and then earn your way back to Sometimes.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings News Treasuries Markets Tech General

Related Articles

Intel, American Express, Honeywell All Under Pressure After Earnings, But Snap Rebounds

The market’s four-week winning streak looks threatened as today’s session opens. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) closed just above 4185 a week ago and finished Thursday near 4135, so it would take a major rally for a green week after the taxman’s visit yesterday. read more

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Curaleaf, Bank of America, Crocs, Sherwin-Williams And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines the prospects for the U.S. cannabis industry. Other featured articles discuss how cryptocurrency threatens the role of central banks, why steel stocks are due for a fall and whether the tech giants will thrive. read more

Coinbase, Digital Currency Group Make Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies List Alongside Tesla, Amazon, Other Giants

Time Magazine has included two top crypto firms in its “top 100 most influential companies of 2021” list. read more

Camping World Now Ready To Accept Cryptocurrency As Payment Option

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) shares are higher Monday after the recreational vehicle manufacturer said it will start accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment option. read more