Robinhood Crashes As Dogecoin Sets New All-Time High

What Happened: Trading platform Robinhood reported an outage on Tuesday as the popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin surged to new highs.

“We’re currently experiencing issues with crypto trading. We're working to resolve this as soon as possible,” Robinhood said in a Twitter update.

Meanwhile, retail traders took to social media platforms to express their displeasure at missing out on Dogecoin's most recent price action.

Wow we’re all so surprised. What is this the fifth time. No effort made to fix the problems since the last occurrences. It’s absolutely shameful. — David Hollers (@2DolrDOGE_Walkr) May 4, 2021

Dogecoin surged over 53% in the last 24 hours to hit a new all-time high of $0.606, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Trading volume for the Shiba-Inu-based cryptocurrency was also up 355% for the same period, and its market capitalization rose to over $74 billion, making it the fourth-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB).

Why It Matters: Despite the recent slump in Dogecoin’s price to under 20 cents on April 20 after an unsuccessful “Doge Day,” the coin has since seen a steady uptick in price.

The past seven days, in particular, saw the price of Dogecoin increase by over 100% after Elon Musk hinted that something on Dogecoin will “definitely feature” in his upcoming "Saturday Night Live" appearance.

Trading $DOGE is like an advanced game of musical chairs except: •Elon decides when the music starts

•The top 1% of wallets decide when music stops

•There's $70billion on the line

•More than 50% of players won't find a chair One of the most interesting coins for this alone. — Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) May 4, 2021

The uptick in trading activity and the coin’s continued popularity has led many traders to remain optimistic about even higher prices in the future despite the concerns raised about its concentrated supply.

