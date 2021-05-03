fbpx
QQQ
-1.70
339.59
-0.5%
DIA
+ 2.14
336.83
+ 0.63%
SPY
+ 0.85
416.49
+ 0.2%

Grayscale Parent Expands Potential Purchase Of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares By $500M

byAdrian Zmudzinski
May 3, 2021 5:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Grayscale Parent Expands Potential Purchase Of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares By $500M

Digital Currency Group — the parent company of the world's top crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments — announced Wednesday it is considering a purchase of more shares of the world's biggest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC).

What Happened: According to an announcement, Digital Currency Group is acquiring up to a total of $750 million in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, $500 million more than its March authorization to buy $250 million.

As of the end of April, the firm has acquired $193.5 million in shares of GBTC.

Going forward, Digital Currency Group said it plans to use its cash reserves to fund the purchases and to buy the shares on the open market.

The share purchase authorization does not require the firm to buy any number of GBTC shares in any period and may be extended, modified or discontinued at any time. Information concerning these share acquisitions will be available in the trust's periodic reports.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Digital Currency Group To Buy $250 Million Of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares

Digital Currency Group Inc (DCG), the parent company of Grayscale Investments, plans to purchase $250 million worth of shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC). read more

3 Cryptocurrency Plays For Stock Investors

Many investors are reluctant to buy cryptocurrencies. This isn’t a surprise. They're still relatively new and they can be hard to understand. But there may be a solution for these investors. Some funds invest in cryptocurrencies and can give investors exposure to cryptos, but trade just like regular stocks or ETFs. read more

EXCLUSIVE: Betsy Cohen Says A Platform Like Payoneer Could 'Absolutely' Look At Implementing Crypto/Bitcoin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqi96R_L1u0 read more

eBay CEO, Interviewing On CNBC, Says Co. Is Looking At Payment Options Including Crypto

-Reuters read more