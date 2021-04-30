fbpx
QQQ
-2.23
342.45
-0.66%
DIA
-1.63
342.23
-0.48%
SPY
-2.66
422.66
-0.63%
TLT
+ 0.32
138.00
+ 0.23%
GLD
-0.57
166.81
-0.34%

Litecoin Continues To Soar After Turnaround

byMark Putrino
April 30, 2021 3:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Litecoin Continues To Soar After Turnaround

After finding support at $225, Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is soaring, up about 30% in the past week.

Support is a large concentration of buyers gathered at the same price level. In this case, it was $225. At support levels, there is more demand than supply. That’s why sell-offs end when they reach them, and that’s what happened here.

Sometimes stocks or cryptos rally after they fall to support levels. This occurs when some of the buyers sense the presence of the other buyers, i.e., the ones who created the support.

This will cause some of the members in the crowd to pay higher prices. A snowball effect can occur and this will result in buyers paying successively higher prices. This is the case here with Litecoin.

ltc_2.png

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Opinion: Ethereum - The Beginning OF A Long Journey

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board of Benzinga. read more

Ankr Network (ANKR) Looks Ready To Break Out Of A Flag Pattern Soon

Ankr Network (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a crypto that looks like it could break out soon. The company states it participates in building on, and using blockchains and protocols easy and accessible for everyone. It plans to do this on its platform by cutting out intermediaries and gatekeepers, builders and users gain back control over their applications and data. read more

YIELD App and TrustSwap Preparing to Launch a New FlashDrop Program

Early on, while the internet was still young and rapidly growing, companies aggressively sprinted to each develop their own proprietary technologies. Only the strongest survived. Those that did tend to now share their winning-formula technology with the rest of the world. It’s led to a whole world of software-as-a-service, or SaaS for short. read more

'Disaster Girl' Meme Sold As NFT For $500,000

Zoë Roth, the face behind the popular “Disaster Girl” meme from 2005, has capitalized on the NFT trend by selling the tokenized original copy of the meme for nearly $500,000. read more