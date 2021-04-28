Secret To Becoming Bitcoin Rich? Trippin' On Shrooms, Reveals German Billionaire

A German billionaire, whose family office Apeiron Investment Group is a lead investor in more than half a dozen companies, revealed that consuming Psilocybin mushrooms was the secret of his success.

What Happened: Christian Angermayer, 43, credited psychedelic mushrooms for his success, calling them “the single most meaningful thing I’ve ever done in my whole life,” reported the New York Post.

Angermayer’s investments range from a pharmaceutical startup that synthesizes a depression drug from Psilocybin, the psychoactive substance found in the mushrooms to Bitcoin (BTC).

The billionaire credited his first encounter with mushrooms as leading to him finally understanding Bitcoin.

Why It Matters: Apeiron has raised more than $1 billion combined by helping seven companies go public in the past year, Bloomberg reported.

Ten more of his portfolio companies are set to hold IPOs this year, bankers familiar with the situation told Bloomberg.

The magnate has also produced or executive-produced 21 movies, including the 2020 Marcel Marceau biopic, “Resistance.”

However, not all deals involving Angermayer have been free of controversy.

In 2017, Apeiron helped China’s HNA Group buy 9.9% of Deutsche Bank AG’s (NYSE:DB) stock, which placed his friend Gerd Alexander Schuetz on the bank’s supervisory board.

The stake in the German bank was reportedly sold after the conglomerate faced debt problems. It filed for bankruptcy this year.

Angermayer also received a finder’s fee of EUR 13 million ($15.6 million) for bringing together executives of SoftBank Group Corp (OTC:SFTBY) and beleaguered Wirecard AG (OTC:WCAGY) (OTC:WRCDF), according to Bloomberg.

Wirecard had a spectacular downfall last year after it reported an amount of $2.1 billion missing in cash that was listed on its balance sheet.

Image by Patty Talavera from Pixabay