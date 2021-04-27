fbpx
QQQ
-1.42
343.05
-0.42%
DIA
-0.37
340.23
-0.11%
SPY
-0.34
417.93
-0.08%
TLT
-0.44
140.30
-0.31%
GLD
-0.18
167.00
-0.11%

Crypto Exchange Giant Binance To Launch NFT Platform In June

bySamyuktha Sriram
April 27, 2021 10:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Exchange Giant Binance To Launch NFT Platform In June

What Happened: Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, said it will launch an NFT marketplace in June, CNBC has reported.

The platform would focus on two distinct markets: a premium venue for high-value auctions and a standard trading market where users can mint new non-fungible tokens.

According to Binance, the premium venue would take a cut of 10% from the proceeds of major auctions, while the remaining 90% would go directly to the artists.

The standard trading market, on the other hand, would charge a 1% processing fee to creators who will thereafter continuously receive a 1% royalty.

The exchange has already set up a landing page for the upcoming NFT platform, encouraging users to get in touch regarding NFT drops and potential business opportunities.

Why It Matters: According to recent data, traction around NFTs and NFT marketplaces has been declining since its peak in the months of February and March.

Last week’s NFT trade volume was just $8.4 million across the top platforms, including NBA TopShot and CryptoPunks.

This a significant drop when compared to mid-February’s weekly trade volumes that exceeded $195 million.

With over 50 million users across 180 countries, Binance’s new platform could potentially be a significant boost to the NFT industry.

“Based on the user number, the Binance NFT platform could attract millions of potential NFT collectors in the world,” said Helen Hai, head of Binance’s NFT project.

See also: Largest Crypto Exchange Binance Adds Apple, Microsoft, MicroStrategy Stock Tokens

“Our aim is to provide the largest NFT trading platform in the world with the best minting, buying, and exchanging experience, by leveraging the fastest and cheapest solutions powered by Binance blockchain infrastructure and community.”

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets

Related Articles

What Does CoinShares' Meltem Demirors Think About Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dominance dipped below 50% for the first time in nearly three years last week, Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer of CoinShares, said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

Tesla Sold $272M Bitcoin In Q1 — Musk Responds To Portnoy's Allegations Of Pump And Dump

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) said in its first-quarter earnings report on Monday that it sold $272 million worth of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in the quarter. read more

Ethereum Gas Fees Drop To 3-Month Low As Price Reaches $2,563

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was trading at $2,567 at the time of writing, nearing its all-time high of $2,615 recorded on April 22. read more

Tesla Says Will Continue To 'Accumulate' Bitcoin, Believes In Long-Term Value Of The Crypto

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said it will continue to accumulate Bitcoin (BTC) arising from purchases made by its customers and believes in the long-term value of the cryptocurrency. read more