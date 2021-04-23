fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.22
330.98
+ 1.26%
DIA
+ 2.39
335.71
+ 0.71%
SPY
+ 4.54
407.73
+ 1.1%

A Technical Look At Dogecoin's Chart

byMark Putrino
April 23, 2021 3:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
A Technical Look At Dogecoin's Chart

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is significantly lower over the past 24 hours. A part of the reason for the move lower is concerns over cryptocurrency taxes.

However, it was apparent on Monday that DOGE was in a bubble. It formed a reversal pattern, which means that even without the news, there was a significant chance DOGE would have moved lower anyway.

Despite the large sell-off, there’s a good chance it continues to trend lower. Most bubbles end up where they started, which would be 5 cents in this situation.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin

doge_3.png

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

How To Buy Dogecoin In India

Dogecoin (DOGE), a cryptocurrency often talked about by celebrities such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg, has captured the imagination of people around the world.  read more

Dogecoin Is Losing The Interest Of Americans: What You Should Know

The “interest over time” in Dogecoin (DOGE) is waning, according to Google Trends, a search trends feature that measures how frequently a given search term is entered into the search engine run by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: read more

What Will It Take For Dogecoin To Hit $1? Jeff Bezos Backing And Less Than 24 Hours, Says YouTuber

Dogecoin (DOGE) could skyrocket to a record price of $1 “in less than 24 hours” if the meme cryptocurrency has the backing of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, a bullish YouTuber has claimed. read more

Doge Days Over? Cryptocurrency Sees Major Correction

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is seeing a major correction after a long bull run that left most onlookers astonished. What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin’s price plunged by over 37% from its April 22 high of $0.4212 to $0.2644 earlier today. read more