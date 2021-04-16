fbpx
Check Out The Charts On These 3 Cryptos

byTyler Bundy
April 16, 2021 1:06 pm
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) and Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) are three of the most popular cryptocurrencies at this time, according to coinmarketcap.

Below is a technical look at each chart.

Bitcoin Chart Analysis

btcdaily4-16-21.png

  • Bitcoin looks to be retesting old resistance after breaking out of an ascending triangle.
  • Bulls would like it to bounce at the old resistance of $60,000 and continue to build higher lows.
  • Bears would like to see it fail to hold old resistance and fail to keep forming higher lows.

Ethereum Chart Analysis

eth4-16-21.png

  • Ethereum looked to have broken out of an ascending triangle and was able to retest resistance as support and hold.
  • Now, bulls would like to see the coin continue to form higher lows and stay in the uptrend.
  • Bears would like to see the coin stop forming higher lows and start moving down.

Binance Coin Chart Analysis

bnb4-16-21.png

  • The chart showed previous resistance near the $370 level before it was able to break out.
  • The coin looks to be in a strong uptrend shown by connecting the lows.
  • The coin was able to break out of an ascending triangle in early April
  • Bulls would like to see a bounce and have the coin continue to form higher lows.

