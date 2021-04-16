Check Out The Charts On These 3 Cryptos
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) and Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) are three of the most popular cryptocurrencies at this time, according to coinmarketcap.
Below is a technical look at each chart.
Bitcoin Chart Analysis
- Bitcoin looks to be retesting old resistance after breaking out of an ascending triangle.
- Bulls would like it to bounce at the old resistance of $60,000 and continue to build higher lows.
- Bears would like to see it fail to hold old resistance and fail to keep forming higher lows.
Ethereum Chart Analysis
- Ethereum looked to have broken out of an ascending triangle and was able to retest resistance as support and hold.
- Now, bulls would like to see the coin continue to form higher lows and stay in the uptrend.
- Bears would like to see the coin stop forming higher lows and start moving down.
Binance Coin Chart Analysis
- The chart showed previous resistance near the $370 level before it was able to break out.
- The coin looks to be in a strong uptrend shown by connecting the lows.
- The coin was able to break out of an ascending triangle in early April
- Bulls would like to see a bounce and have the coin continue to form higher lows.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.