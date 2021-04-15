fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.10
331.41
+ 1.52%
DIA
+ 2.91
334.63
+ 0.86%
SPY
+ 4.32
407.26
+ 1.05%
TLT
+ 2.31
135.73
+ 1.67%
GLD
+ 2.66
160.03
+ 1.64%

NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden Auctions His First NFT

byAdrian Zmudzinski
April 15, 2021 5:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden Auctions His First NFT

Edward Snowden — the former United States National Security Agency employee that leaked documents concerning the Prism surveillance program — is auctioning his first non-fungible token (NFT).
What Happened: According to Foundation, a creative economy platform, Snowden is auctioning the "Stay Free" NFT, representing his face as a cut-out with the background made up of the complete documented court decision ruling that Prism violated United States law.

The whistleblower plans to donate 100% of the proceeds from the auction to the Freedom of the Press Foundation — a non-profit tasked with protecting free speech where he serves as the president since 2016. The latest bid is 40 ETH ($99,910) at press time

NFTs are tokens that are unique and non-interchangeable pieces, which makes them different from fungible cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

This property makes those tokens the best choice for digitizing physical goods or collector items such as art, or even luxury cars.

Image: Screenshot of Snowden's NFT

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Coinbase's First Employee Was Paid Entirely In Bitcoin When It Was Worth $13

Olaf Carlson-Wee — the first employee at major United States crypto asset exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) — got his job with a cold email and was paid exclusively in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for three years. read more

If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) continues to trade higher in 2021. The “meme currency” has trended on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) throughout 2021 with #dogecoin and #dogetothemoon among trending topics. Traders have also pushed for Dogecoin to go to $1. read more

Bitfinex Hacker Moves Around $7.5B Worth Of Stolen Bitcoin Amidst Coinbase Listing

Stolen funds from the 2016 Bitfinex hack were moved for the first time in five years, just as Coinbase was listed on the Nasdaq. What Happened: Market participants were spooked by the large amounts of Bitcoin on the move, which likely contributed to the brief dip in the cryptocurrency’s price after the Coinbase listing. read more

Peyton And Eli Manning Join Athlete NFT Craze With Charitable Auction

Two of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of the last 30 years are joining the NFT market with a drop coming on April 16. What Happened: Brothers Eli Manning and Peyton Manning are launching eight non-fungible tokens. read more