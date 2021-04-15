NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden Auctions His First NFT

Edward Snowden — the former United States National Security Agency employee that leaked documents concerning the Prism surveillance program — is auctioning his first non-fungible token (NFT).

What Happened: According to Foundation, a creative economy platform, Snowden is auctioning the "Stay Free" NFT, representing his face as a cut-out with the background made up of the complete documented court decision ruling that Prism violated United States law.

The whistleblower plans to donate 100% of the proceeds from the auction to the Freedom of the Press Foundation — a non-profit tasked with protecting free speech where he serves as the president since 2016. The latest bid is 40 ETH ($99,910) at press time

NFTs are tokens that are unique and non-interchangeable pieces, which makes them different from fungible cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

This property makes those tokens the best choice for digitizing physical goods or collector items such as art, or even luxury cars.

Image: Screenshot of Snowden's NFT

