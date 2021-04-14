Exclusive: Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich Welcomes Coinbase To The Party

"Welcome to the party," Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC:VYGVF) CEO Steve Ehrlich said Wednesday on Benzinga's "Power Hour."

Ehrlich said Voyager appreciates having some company in the space now that Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is public and that it's a great day for crypto overall as it becomes more mainstream.

Voyager is a cryptocurrency broker connected to multiple exchanges.

Benzinga's Jason Raznick noted that Voyager offers 58 coins, and he asked the Voyager CEO about what goes into the decision to list a coin on the Voyager platform.

The company vets every coin from a legal perspective, Ehrlich said. There are about 20 coins that the company is currently evaluating.

Raznick asked to explain what differentiates Voyager from the competition. Ehrlich pointed to the ease of use on the mobile app.

"The user interface is exceptional," he said, adding that the Voyager platform has received awards and praise from "major players" in the industry.

The company also offers more coins than its competitors. Ehrlich said the company offers interest on nearly half of the available coins.

Voyager also has zero-commission trading and a loyalty rewards program in which users can earn Voyager Tokens. The Voyager Token has had a really nice run over the last six months.

Ehrlich said the company has over $200 million in the bank.

"We are only in the second inning" in terms of cryptocurrency acceptance, the Voyager CEO said. "We are long-term believers of this industry."

