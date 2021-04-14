fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.93
332.74
+ 1.17%
DIA
-0.80
338.39
-0.24%
SPY
+ 1.16
410.54
+ 0.28%
TLT
+ 1.03
136.42
+ 0.75%
GLD
+ 1.12
161.18
+ 0.69%

Bitcoin Continues To Lose Grip Over The Crypto Market Despite Surging To Record Highs

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
April 13, 2021 11:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Continues To Lose Grip Over The Crypto Market Despite Surging To Record Highs

Bitcoin’s (BTC) market dominance continues to fall even as the apex cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $63,742.28 on Monday.

What Happened: At press time, BTC had a market capitalization dominance of 53.8%, which is lower than last week when the coin enjoyed market domination of 55.6%.

A Graph Indicating Dominance Of Various Cryptocurrencies, Courtesy CoinMarketCap

The second virtual currency in terms of market domination remains Ethereum (ETH) at 12.03%.

In terms of price, BTC traded 4.71% higher at $63,201.13 at press time while ETH traded 6.02% at $2,288.04 at press time.

The loss of dominance signifies the heralding of the so-called “altcoin season,” according to an analyst.

Michaël van de Poppe predicted a “very bullish” summer for alt-coins. Previously in January, he forecast a $10,000 price for ETH.

Why It Matters: BTC has risen 9.56% on a seven-day trailing basis, however, several cryptocurrencies have outshined those gains.

Dogecoin (DOGE), the frequent subject of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk’s tweets, gained 71.01% for the week. DOGE traded 52.07% higher at $0.11, which is an all-time high.

XRP (XRP) is up 68.98% for the week and traded 25.14% higher on a 24-hour basis at $1.79. 

See Also: Why Is XRP (Ripple) Hitting Record Highs Despite SEC Threat?

Other notable weekly gainers include  KuCoin Token (KCS), Binance Coin (BNB), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Bitcoin Gold (BTG) all up by 49.27%, 38.91%, 37.78, and 36.42% respectively.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Hits New All-Time High Above 10 Cents — Someone Go Tell Musk

Dogecoin (DOGE), the joke cryptocurrency, hit a all-time high above the psychologically important $0.10 on Tuesday evening at press time. What Happened: DOGE soared 47.06% in a 24-hour period to $0.104 leading up to press time and is up 60.6% on a seven-day trailing basis. read more

Exclusive: Diginex CEO Talks Bitcoin, Says 'We Are Only Just Beginning The Run-Up'

Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ: EQOS) is a digital asset ecosystem, CEO Richard Byworth told "Power Hour" host Luke Jacobi on the Benzinga YouTube show Tuesday.  read more

Is Buying Tesla Stock In Tokens Rather Than Actual Shares The Better Choice?

Which is the better choice — buying regular shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and other companies or buying the securities in a token format? read more

No Bitcoin, Please: MicroStrategy Gets HSBC Ax

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has banned customers of its online share-trading platform from buying or moving shares of MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) into their accounts, Reuters read more