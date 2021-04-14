Bitcoin Continues To Lose Grip Over The Crypto Market Despite Surging To Record Highs

Bitcoin’s (BTC) market dominance continues to fall even as the apex cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $63,742.28 on Monday.

What Happened: At press time, BTC had a market capitalization dominance of 53.8%, which is lower than last week when the coin enjoyed market domination of 55.6%.

A Graph Indicating Dominance Of Various Cryptocurrencies, Courtesy CoinMarketCap

The second virtual currency in terms of market domination remains Ethereum (ETH) at 12.03%.

In terms of price, BTC traded 4.71% higher at $63,201.13 at press time while ETH traded 6.02% at $2,288.04 at press time.

The loss of dominance signifies the heralding of the so-called “altcoin season,” according to an analyst.

Michaël van de Poppe predicted a “very bullish” summer for alt-coins. Previously in January, he forecast a $10,000 price for ETH.

Why It Matters: BTC has risen 9.56% on a seven-day trailing basis, however, several cryptocurrencies have outshined those gains.

Dogecoin (DOGE), the frequent subject of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk’s tweets, gained 71.01% for the week. DOGE traded 52.07% higher at $0.11, which is an all-time high.

XRP (XRP) is up 68.98% for the week and traded 25.14% higher on a 24-hour basis at $1.79.

Other notable weekly gainers include KuCoin Token (KCS), Binance Coin (BNB), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Bitcoin Gold (BTG) all up by 49.27%, 38.91%, 37.78, and 36.42% respectively.

