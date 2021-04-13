fbpx
Why Ripple (XRP) Is Up Over 28% Today

byAdrian Zmudzinski
April 13, 2021 12:11 pm
Ripple (XRP) (CRYPTO: XRP) price saw a steep price increase over the past 24-hours, as exchanges move great quantities of the coin.

What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP reached a price of nearly $1.76, registering a 27.90% growth from its 24-hours low of $1.33.

The upward price movement follows reports by a crypto transaction tracking service Whale Alert about multiple large transfers of the coin. In total, asset exchanges transferred 131.2 million XRP, equivalent to about $215 million.

XRP is on a streak after seeing a 39% surge this weekend after another major win by Ripple's legal team.

All of this growth is playing in the background of the world's top crypto asset, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), reaching a new all-time high price of over $63,000 earlier today, spurring great enthusiasm among crypto investors.

This newfound bullish sentiment is largely attributed of the upcoming Coinbase IPO.

