6 NFT Twitter Accounts To Follow For Non-Fungible Token Growth

It’s #FollowFriday and Benzinga is taking a look at Twitter Inc (NASDAQ:TWTR) accounts that provide insight into non-fungible tokens, commonly referred to as NFTs.

Following these accounts are a good way for investors to get information on the NFT market. Another informative source to follow on Twitter is Benzinga’s dedicated crypto account.

Beeple: More than 300,000 people follow artist Beeple. The artist has been one of the most newsworthy names in the NFT space. Earlier this year, an NFT created by Beeple titled, “The First 5000 Days,” was sold by Christie’s auction house for $69 million. Beeple shares many images of his NFTs or insights into the market on his Twitter account.

Rarible: Hailing itself as the first community-owned NFT marketplace, Rarible is an important company in the non-fungible token space. The company allows artists and users to create, sell or collect digital items secured with blockchain.

OpenSea: The largest NFT marketplace is currently OpenSea. The platform allows users to buy, sell and discover non-fungible tokens from artists and creators. The 120,000 followers of the OpenSea Twitter account often see images and links to upcoming items placed for sale on the platform.

NBA Top Shot: One of the fastest-growing NFT markets in terms of popularity and transactions is NBA Top Shot. The partnership between Dapper Labs and the National Basketball Association created a digital highlight platform for collectors and investors to trade. The platform is having tremendous growth and recently raised $305 million from the likes of Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan and other athletes and investors.

The First Mint: The rise of NBA Top Shot has created fan-driven content to help explain the NFT market for sports. The First Mint is a podcast focused on NBA Top Shot that dives into analytics and news in the space. The Twitter account shares details on pack drops, the latest news and does some giveaways as well.

Roham Gharegozlou: Dapper Labs co-founder and CEO Roham Gharegozlou is a well-known name in the NFT space. Dabber Labs is the parent company of NBA Top Shot, CryptoKitties and Flow Blockchain.

