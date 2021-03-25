fbpx
QQQ
-5.35
322.57
-1.69%
DIA
+ 0.01
324.15
+ 0%
SPY
-2.00
391.63
-0.51%

Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 25, 2021 12:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin

Fidelity moved to register a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund, according to a preliminary filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

What Happened: Fidelity said its index will track “eligible” BTC spot markets and will reflect the performance of the apex cryptocurrency in U.S. dollars.

According to Fidelity, current spot markets include Coinbase, Bitstamp, Gemini, itBit, and Kraken.

“The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to access the market for bitcoin through a traditional brokerage account without the potential barriers to entry or risks involved with holding or transferring bitcoin directly, acquiring it from a bitcoin spot market, or mining it,” the financial services giant said in the filing.

Why It Matters: BTC frothed to an all-time high this month, touching $61,683.86 on Mar.13. At press time, the cryptocurrency traded 3.17% lower at $52,689.83.

The recent calming in prices has not diminished the interest of institutional investors in Bitcoin. 

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci has also jumped in the fray to launch a Bitcoin fund aimed at affluent investors.

Meanwhile, Digital Currency Group already has a number of cryptocurrency funds in place. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) closed 3.74% lower at $45 on Wednesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News New ETFs Currency ETFs Markets ETFs

Related Articles

Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Believes That Governments Are Likely To Outlaw Bitcoin

Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor behind the world’s largest hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates, recently said that there is a “good probability” that Bitcoin will be banned. read more

Harmony Protocol's ONE Token Rallies 700% In March, Ethereum Devs Say It Violated Software Licences

ONE, the native token of the Harmony blockchain, has seen its price surge to new highs since the beginning of March. read more

Jim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, Stocks

CNBC'S Mad Money host Jim Cramer said that he made a “ton of money” in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) thanks to popular Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano. read more

Bitcoin Irresistible To Institutional Buyers Even At $54,000: What You Need To Know

Outflows from Coinbase’s institution-focused platform indicate that large or multiple large investors may be moving Bitcoin (BTC) for likely long-term storage or other purposes. read more