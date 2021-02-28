 Skip to main content

Dogecoin Gets New Wings With Developer Upgrades: What You Need To Know
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2021 11:15pm   Comments
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), the joke cryptocurrency popularized by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, has received an under-the-hood upgrade.

What Happened: The release of the Dogecoin Core 1.14.3 was announced on the r/dogecoin discussion board on Reddit on Sunday. 

The update includes “important performance improvements," and is a “strongly recommended update for everyone [running a DOGE node].”

Why It Matters: Significant improvements to the speed at which a node can upload blocks will be made by removing expensive integrity checks which were previously carried out each time a block was sent to another node after the update is applied.

The default time that transactions are cached in the mempool — a mechanism for storing information on unconfirmed transactions — will be reduced from 336 hours to 24 hours. 

The default setting can be modified by inputting a value in hours that makes the most sense for the use cases the node serves.

Technical development in DOGE has mirrored Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), according to CoinDesk.

“Since March 2014, “[Dogecoin Core] has always been based on Bitcoin,” said DOGE developer Maximilian Keller, as per CoinDesk.

The price increase in the meme cryptocurrency has hastened the improvements in the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency. 

DOGE has risen 812.56% since the year began. In the same period BTC has given 58.12% returns.

Price Action: DOGE traded 0.82% higher at $ 0.049 at press time, while BTC traded 0.54% higher at $46,637.15.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

