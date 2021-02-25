Crypto Payment Service Hashbon Rolls Out 0% Commission Gateway For Crypto Transactions

The narrative that digital assets are the future of finance is becoming increasingly popular. From the mass exodus of institutional investors into the industry to the rollout of crypto services from traditional payment processors like Visa (NYSE: V) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), the sector has gained a lot of traction in recent times. Apparently, it appears everyone wants in on the action.

When compared with traditional payment solutions, cryptocurrencies trump on several levels. They enable almost instantaneous cross-border transactions at significantly lower fees, without compromising on security.

That being said, a cryptocurrency project is pushing the frontiers of crypto adoption through its product. Hashbon is a cryptocurrency payment service for businesses and individuals.

A Crypto Payment Solution

Founded in 2016, Hashbon is striving to become a market leader in the cryptocurrency payment processing niche. Its goal is to deploy the most modern, user-friendly, and secure payment solution.

Hashbon’s solution targets both B2B and B2C markets, functioning as a crypto wallet and contactless payment solution for individuals, and as a crypto payment gateway for businesses.

At the backbone of the solution is a native HASH token. HASH is a utility token that conforms to ERC20 and BEP20 token standards on both the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain blockchains. The token contract can be tracked on Etherscan or BSCScan using the address: 0xeb1112ac78d537853150e2a07e8b765e29d3f019. The Hashbon team has also revealed that the token is scheduled to be listed on the Coinsbit exchange on February 26.

The blockchain project has a rather ambitious goal of capturing a 30.2% market share by 2025. The competitive landscape is home to other players like BitPay, Coinify, CoinPayments, Coingate, and Confirmo, amongst others. However, Hashbon trumps on a number of factors including commission rates, number of supported currencies, localization, and demo versions for corporate clients.

Key Features

One of the primary features of Hashbon’s solution is its 0% commission for processing and accepting crypto payments. Put differently, merchants will get the exact sum of payments in their accounts, after excluding network fees.

The payment gateway is also easy-to-use and offers a blazing-fast integration set up, requiring only one line of code.

Beyond the platform’s 0% commission, Hashbon supports over 30 digital assets and fiat currencies, including Euros, Pounds, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dash. Meanwhile, payouts are processed through traditional services such as SEPA, PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, Payoneer, Sofort, iDeal, and many others. To protect its customers, transactions are subjected to mandatory internal anti-fraud checks.

Conclusion

Hashbon was established in the Czech Republic, a country with crypto-friendly policies. The project believes that the country’s streamlined legislation and regulatory framework will positively contribute to its development.

Regarding its target market, Hashbon offers flexibility and ease-of-use. Its website supports four European languages in addition to English. Hashbon also offers a demo version for corporate clients with operational support services and mass payout options for cross-border and freelance payments.

Development has been ongoing for about five years, and Hashbon appears to have a rather promising prospect.