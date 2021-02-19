Alfacash Store Offers The Easiest Way Yet To Exchange Crypto To Fiat And Vice Versa

Bitcoin has skyrocketed again, and this time, it once again hit a new all-time high. The coin is breaking new records every other day, which has earned it quite a bit of media coverage.With this increased attention also came new investors and traders who are interested in buying the coin.

However, traditional exchanges and trading platforms can often be overly complicated with all kinds of advanced features that crypto novices do not understand during their first days of crypto investing. For this initial period, after they figure out what is the best cryptocurrency to invest in, they seek a platform where buying and selling cryptocurrencies would be easy and quick.

This is an issue that many have tried to solve by now, and one of the most successful recent examples is Alfacash Store.

Alfacash Store Makes Buying Cryptocurrency Trivially Easy

While most crypto exchanges focused on making their service the best, with the most altcoins, most features, and alike — Alfacash Store focused on making crypto trading simple for new EU/SEPA zone customers. The new platform recently went live, and is now available for buying cryptocurrency with fiat and vice versa, in a fully non-custodial and automatic process.

Not only that, but it also claims to offer speedy operations and high liquidity. Of course, users do not have to worry about the legal side of things either, as Alfacash Store is fully regulatory compliant.

What Does Alfacash Store Have to Offer?

The platform has made caring about its customers its utmost priority. This is why it provides the best rates and transparent fee structure. There are no hidden fees on the platform that might confuse newcomers and make them doubt the legitimacy of the platform, or even the entire crypto industry.

The exchange knows that this time — when crypto assets are bullish and their prices are rising — is the perfect time for attracting new users and keeping them in the industry. It aims to encourage, and not discourage thousands, or even millions of people just to earn a few extra bucks and never see them again.

This is why it offers automated order completion, reliable banking, backed by reliable partners, and a fixed exchange rate — so that there are no unpleasant surprises for its users.

The platform has even made the onboarding process quick and simple. It does require ID verification after registration, but the process is very quick, and users will be able to start trading fairly soon. This is possible thanks to its KYC widget, created in partnership with AML compliance and anti-fraud leading provider, Sum & Substance (Sumsub).

For all potential issues, its customers can turn to its customer support which is available 24/7.

How Does Trading Work on Alfacash Store?

The big question is how does this trading work? As stated, it is fairly simple. Users need to start by registering and confirming their identities. After that, they can simply connect their payment method and select the currency they are using, enter the amount, and select the currency that they wish to buy. Everything else is done by the platform in the background.

Alfacash Store is trying to make buying cryptocurrencies as easy as purchasing an item online, and from everything that can be seen on the platform — it did just that.

Users can use a number of cryptocurrencies, but only one fiat currency — EUR, as they focus on the EU/SEPA zone. As for cryptos, users can buy, sell, or exchange Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, EOS, Tether (Ethereum-based version), USD Coin, Paxos Standard, TrueUSD, Monero, Cosmos, Stellar, Dash, NEM, Zcash, OmiseGo, Augur, Qtum, Zilliqa, 0x, Chainlink, Basic Attention Token, Holo, Golem, Binance Coin, and TRON.

Summary

Alfacash Store offers a fully automatic, non-custodial platform. It has automated and fast KYC checks, it trades with its own reserves, meaning that it doesn’t use investors’ money, and it is very user-friendly and fast.

Its fees are as low as possible until the end of February (less than 1%), and are fully transparent. Users know what they will have to pay at any time, and they are not expected to give any more money than that since Alfacash Store offers a fixed rate as a general rule.

The platform is licensed, compliant with the EU’s 5AMLD, and it takes special care to protect customer data under GDPR principles. It only works with a single payment method (SEPA transfers) currently, but there are 27 different cryptos listed and available for buying and selling at the time of writing. Lastly, it offers professional customer support that is available around the clock.