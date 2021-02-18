Market Overview

Ethereum, Bitcoin & Tron - American Wrap: 2/18/2021

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
February 18, 2021 4:53pm   Comments
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH On The Verge Of A Massive Upswing To $2,800

Ethereum price has been underperforming in comparison to other major coins like Bitcoin or BNB. Investors are concerned about high gas fees, but most projects are still built on top of Ethereum. On-chain metrics show that ETH is still poised for another leg up.

Bitcoin price At New All-Time Highs While On-Chain Metrics Suggest Further Growth

Bitcoin shows no signs of a steep correction despite the massive gains it has posted since the beginning of the year. Now, a crucial resistance level is the only hurdle preventing BTC from advancing further. 

Tron Price Prediction: TRX Prepares For A 30% Jump, Eying Up $0.07

Tron price hit a new 2021-high at $0.061 on February 13 and had a major 25% correction down to $0.045. Since then, the digital asset has established a robust support trendline and aims for a breakout above a crucial resistance point. 

