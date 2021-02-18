Ethereum, Bitcoin & Tron - American Wrap: 2/18/2021

Ethereum price has been underperforming in comparison to other major coins like Bitcoin or BNB. Investors are concerned about high gas fees, but most projects are still built on top of Ethereum. On-chain metrics show that ETH is still poised for another leg up.

Bitcoin shows no signs of a steep correction despite the massive gains it has posted since the beginning of the year. Now, a crucial resistance level is the only hurdle preventing BTC from advancing further.

Tron price hit a new 2021-high at $0.061 on February 13 and had a major 25% correction down to $0.045. Since then, the digital asset has established a robust support trendline and aims for a breakout above a crucial resistance point.