Bitcoin Cash, Ripple & Uniswap - American Wrap: 2/17/2021
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH Is On The Verge Of A 19% Downswing Towards $560
Bitcoin Cash price has been slowly climbing from a low of $601 on February 15 to $719 at the time of writing but could be on the verge of collapsing. There are many indicators that show BCH is extremely bearish and awaits a 19% downswing.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP Is About To Breakout To $0.65
After a significant rebound from its local bottom at $0.30, XRP has managed to hit $0.64 again thanks to an initial pump that started on January 30 from the WallStreetBets community on Reddit. Ripple price is ready for another leg up as technicals scream buy.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI At Risk Of Falling Towards $14 As Whales Go Into A Selling Frenzy
Uniswap has been trading inside a strong uptrend since December 2020. However, in the past week, there has been a significant shift in momentum in favor of the bears which are looking for a massive 25% breakdown.
