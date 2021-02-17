Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ebang Prepares To Launch Bitcoin Mining Business
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 10:56am   Comments
Share:
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBONintends to launch its Bitcoin mining business through the combined deployment of self-manufactured mining machines and third-party mining machines and leasing computing powers under a resolution approved in its board meeting.
  • The company also plans to invest in data center constructions in support of Bitcoin mining activities.
  • "With the development of Bitcoin mining business, the company will not only just continue to position itself as a Bitcoin mining machine producer. This move will increase our revenue in the cryptocurrency business and optimize our product offering structure. We believe it will help the company's transformation from a hardware manufacturer to a blockchain company with comprehensive involvements in its industry chain," said Ebang CEO Dong Hu.
  • Ebang raised $70 million in an upsized secondary offering last week. The offering proceeds were meant to be utilized for R&D, production, and sales of ASICs and equipment related to cryptocurrencies, expansion of its cryptocurrency mining business and establishment and operation of cryptocurrency mining farms, and general corporate purposes.
  • Price action: EBON shares are up 21.6% at $9.58 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBON)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Why Sos, Canaan, Ebang, Riot Blockchain, Marathon Patent Stocks Are Surging Today
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
15 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch On Tesla News
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: bitcoin miningCryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com