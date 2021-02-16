Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin Crosses $50,000 For The First Time Ever
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 16, 2021 12:12am   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin Crosses $50,000 For The First Time Ever

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s apex cryptocurrency, hit a new all-time high above the $50,000 mark, late Monday.

The coin hit a new height of $50,210.66, as per data from Messari, and had retreated to $49,402 as of press time, up 5.69% over 24 hours.

Several altcoins are posting gains too, with Ethereum (ETH) trading above the $1,800 mark, up 5%, at press time. Cardano (ADA) traded 11.9% higher at $0.876 and Polkadot (DOT) was up 10% at $28.33.

Bitcoin had dropped as low as $46,414.51 earlier in the day amid a panic sell-off. Six cryptocurrencies posted over 100% gains in the last week.

The apex cryptocurrency crossing the crucial landmark comes amid a string of positive news over the week, including a $1.5 billion investment from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). At $921 billion, Bitcoin has a higher market valuation than the electric vehicle maker.

Jack Dorsey, who heads Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ), also announced that he was donating 500 BTC towards making Bitcoin the “internet’s currency,” alongside rap star Jay-Z.

Read Next: Elon Musk Asks 'Major Dogecoin Holders' To Sell Most Of Their Coins

[Update] Author's Note: Messari calculates the cryptocurrency prices based on volume-weighted average of major exchanges. Different market trackers could have different methodologies that could lead to them showing a (typically, insignificantly) different Bitcoin price at any given point. In this particular case, Messari data reflected Bitcoin hitting $50,000 earlier than most other market trackers.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Bitcoin Price Reaches $50,000
Why Sos, Canaan, Ebang, Riot Blockchain, Marathon Patent Stocks Are Surging Today
What Is The Graph?
ElonCoin? Musk Says He Could Launch His Own Crypto But 'Only If Necessary'
These 6 Cryptocurrencies Posted Over 100% Gains Last Week
Elon Musk Asks 'Major Dogecoin Holders' To Sell Most Of Their Coins
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin cardano EthereumCryptocurrency Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com