Ethereum, Ripple & Chainlink - American Wrap: 2/4/2021
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Aims For $2,000 As More Than 10 Million Coins Are Locked
Ethereum is the most used and popular smart-contracts platform in the cryptocurrency market. On February 4, the digital asset hit a price of $1,695 reaching a market capitalization of over $187 billion for the first time ever.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP Breaks Out Of A Crucial Pattern And Could Quickly Rise To $0.75 again
On January 30, XRP had a massive pump pushing the digital asset by 85% thanks to the WallStreetBets group and other Pump and Dump groups over Telegram which coordinated a push for the digital asset.
From a low of $0.278 on January 30 to a high of $0.755 on February 1, the pump lasted less than three days as XRP price quickly plummeted down to $0.35.
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK Aims For A New All-Time High At $30 After A Potential Rebound
Chainlink has been extremely bullish for the majority of 2021 hitting new all-time highs almost every single day. LINK bulls are not done yet and aim for yet another high after defending a crucial support level.
