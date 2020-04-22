'Tinder For Trading': Beaxy Intros Swipe-To-Trade App

In a move to make its mark on the future of finance, Beaxy introduced an artificial intelligence tool, making it easy for traders to act on technical insights in the digital currency markets.

As part of the development, Benzinga spoke with EVP of Marketing, Franklin Fitch, as well as Co-Presidents Bay Abbott and Nick Murphy, regarding Beaxy’s role in disrupting traditional finance.

About Beaxy

“We provide the train tracks for anybody to get into crypto,” said Murphy.

Founded in 2017, Beaxy is a next-generation digital asset exchange whose mission rests on bridging the gap between cryptocurrency and legacy finance.

Recently the firm went through a rebranding and management shakeup, which bred the development and launch of a retail-focused exchange platform.

“We rebuilt the whole platform from the ground up, launching version 2.0 on the web, as well as iOS and Android,” Murphy said.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the following:

Easy to use trading tools

Fiat on- and off-ramps

Custody on coins

User loyalty and rewards program

Beaxy also partnered with Simplex, enabling users to shop for cryptocurrencies with credit and debit cards.

“Being able to accept credit and debit cards, as well as fiat onboarding and offboarding, not just in the U.S., but on a much more global scale, is a big differentiator for us,” added Murphy.

‘Tinder For Trading’

“Over the next few weeks, we’re going to be rolling out a portion of the app called Trender, a swipe-based trading app.”

Trender will take the research, learning, and technical analysis of traditional finance, and reduce it to an easy-to-digest piece of actionable content.

Within the AI-driven signal are supporting charts and indicators, providing context behind the high-probability trade.

“If you like what you see, you swipe right. It’ll pop up with an order confirmation screen. You choose how much you want to buy or sell, and execute your order right there,” said Nick. “If you don’t want to take the trade, swipe left to the next one.”

Next Steps

“We’re going to make it really easy for retail to come in,” said Fitch.

Beaxy plans to further improve upon its user experience, expanding on direct feedback and education capabilities.

“You don’t have to be an expert,” Fitch added. “You’ll be able to access financial markets in a more sophisticated manner.”

To learn more about Beaxy’s digital asset solutions, please visit beaxy.com.

Photo by Moose Photos from Pexels.