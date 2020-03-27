Binance, Visa Introduce Crypto-Backed Debit Card

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, and blockchain company focused on crypto infrastructure, introduced the Binance Card, a payment solution for everyday purchases.

The Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) card will allow Binance users the ability to make purchases and pay bills with cryptocurrency, including bitcoin, at in-store and online Visa merchant locations.

“We see the Binance Card as a further step in making crypto even more useful. The Binance Card does everything a regular payment card does, plus much more. Users can forget about monthly or yearly card fees, and can expect unique features to be rolled out this year,” said Josh Goodbody, Director of Growth at Binance.

The card comes as a natural evolution of Binance’s product portfolio. The no-fee payments solution will work like any other debit card and can be managed through the Binance Card App, which will initially be available in South East Asia, and then other regions later in the year.

"Paying with crypto remains one of the biggest challenges in furthering utility and adoption. The whole team at Binance is dedicated to working towards solving these challenges and creating meaningful applications that enable crypto to be used by everyday people. We believe the Binance Card is a significant step in encouraging wider crypto use and global adoption," said Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Photo by Lukas on Pexels.