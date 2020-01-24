Here's How Much Investing $100 In Intel Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Intel’s Big Decade

One stock that had plenty of highs and lows over the past decade is semiconductor giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

The rise of smartphones, online gaming, cloud computing, cryptocurrency and other innovations created a boom in semiconductor demand over the past decade. Unfortunately for Intel, innovation missteps and production delays led to missed opportunities for Intel in the second half of the 2010s.

Throughout 2018 and 2019, Intel has been unable to produce enough CPUs to supply its customers, essentially turning over market share to rivals Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and others for free.

Intel shares started the 2010s trading at around $21. By the end of 2010, the stock had already hit its low point of the decade, dropping to $17.60. Intel shares rallied as high as $29.27 in 2012 and then made it up to $37.90 in late 2014.

After about three years of consolidation, Intel hit $40 for the first time in late 2017 and made it as high as $57.60 in early 2018 before the production issues came into play.

2020 And Beyond

Intel reached its decade high of $60.97 on the first trading day of 2020.

The popular semiconductor stock was a solid overall performer over the past decade. In fact, $100 worth of Intel stock in 2010 would be worth more than $397 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts expect more gains will be difficult to come by for Intel in 2020. The average price target among the 31 analysts covering the stock is $60, suggesting just 0.9% upside from current levels.