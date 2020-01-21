Bitfinex Addresses Institutional Demand With New Sub-Account Feature

Bitfinex, a digital asset trading platform, formally announced the addition of a sub-account feature which allows users to set up multiple trading accounts under one master account.

“There is a huge pent-up demand among institutional traders for a more sophisticated way of accessing crypto markets,” Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex said in a statement. “The sub-account feature will facilitate myriad trading strategies across different accounts, and further underlines our capacity to meet the needs of institutional traders pursuing increasingly complex strategies.”

The following are core features:

Shared volume with fee discounts across all accounts

Simultaneous deployment of various trading strategies

This development comes after a round of increased interest in digital assets; last week, CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), a derivaitves and options exchange operating in Chicago and New York, formally announced the launch of options on Bitcoin (BTC) futures, delivering on growing retail and institutional interest demand for levered exposure to the cryptocurrency market.