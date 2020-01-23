Market Overview

Intel Trades Up On Q4 Earnings Beat, Higher Guidance
Jason Shubnell  
January 23, 2020 4:21pm   Comments
Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ: INTC) stock got an after-hours pop following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings.

Intel reported quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.25 by 21.6%. This is a 18.75% increase over earnings of $1.28 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $20.2 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $19.22 billion. This is an 8.27% increase over sales of $18.657 billion the same period last year.

Intel sees adjusted first-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share, well ahead of the $1.04 estimate, on sales of $19 billion that also came in ahead of the $17.1 billion estimate.

The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.315 to 33 cents per share.

Intel's stock closed Thursday's session at $63.32 per share and traded higher by more than 6% in after-hours session.

