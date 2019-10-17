Voyager Offers 5% Interest On Ethos Holdings

Voyager, a commission-free crypto asset broker, announced Monday will be offering 5% interest on Ethos holdings.

The offer comes as the Ethos Token rebrands to the Voyager Token, or VGX.

To benefit from the announcement, users must deposit or purchase tokens by Nov. 1, 2019 and hold a minimum of $100 worth of Ethos Tokens in the app.

“With the recent acquisition of Ethos, we’ve added greater flexibility to our platform that allows us to offer an unprecedented 5% interest on Ethos Tokens held on Voyager,” Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich said in a statement to Benzinga.

“This is just the first step toward fully integrating the Voyager Token into the Voyager trading ecosystem while offering our customers benefits and rewards, including cash back on trades, discounted fees on new features and live-trading from self-custodied assets."

Through Jan. 31, 2020, Ethos asset holdings will receive 5% interest annually paid directly to customer accounts.

The development is a step toward integrating the rebranded VGX token into the Voyager trading ecosystem.

Going forward, VGX will offer asset holders unique benefits, including cash back on trades and discounted fees on new features, according to Voyager.

