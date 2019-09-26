Tokenizing The Real Economy: Smartlands Unlocks High-Yield Crowdfunding Opportunities In Alternative Assets

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is Smartlands, a blockchain-based investment platform.

Background

Founded in 2017, the U.K.-based fintech leverages proprietary technologies to issue digital securities backed by assets in real estate, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, private equity and others.

Smartlands was created with the goal of making the investment process more accessible to retail investors, unlocking digital ownership in multiple asset classes.

The firm’s success hinges on tokenizing property, issuing digital shares and offering those shares on the global market to high-yield crowdfunding opportunities that reduce the costs of raising capital.

Recent Developments

The once-small firm has grown drastically; Smartlands has participated in tokenizing over 30 investment projects via its blockchain on the Stellar network.

So far, the company has successfully closed the sale of security tokens for real estate, logistics, precious metals and disruptive funding ventures.

These successes aid in bolstering the firm’s mission: to tokenize $1 billion worth in real economy assets by the end of 2023.

To better achieve its long-term goals, Smartlands intends to raise capital for global scaling.

“At the initial stages, Smartlands was only a dream of a handful of digital entrepreneurs who deeply believed in the transforming power of the blockchain technology,” said Ilia Obraztsov, CTO at Smartlands.

“Today, we have a proven marketable business case. We built an international team of top tier specialists. We’ve formed a state-of-the-art legal framework that we consider one of our greatest achievements.”

Going Forward

In addition to its plan for scaling out and tokenizing more real assets, Smartlands has partnered with Archax, a regulated digital asset exchange, in developing a secondary market for security tokens issued on its own trading platform.

Photo courtesy of Smartlands.