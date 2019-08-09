Market Overview

NYNJA's NYN Utility Coin To Launch On Bitsmart
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 9:22am   Comments
NYNJA Group Limited, a tech and blockchain company, will officially list its NYN token on Bitsmart on Aug. 15, 2019.

“NYNJA has the labour marketplace of the future,” said Javen Lou, Bitsmart Co-Founder and CMO.

This development will assist NYNJA in powering its distributed labor marketplace, allowing businesses to have real-time access to thousands of remote workers, including the ability to pay freelancers with crypto and fiat currencies.

NYNJA is spearheading development of a blockchain, as its platform employs a talent assignment and arbitration engine to allow businesses to find, manage and compensate qualified workers.

Posted-In: BitsmartCryptocurrency Fintech Markets

