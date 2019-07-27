Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2019 2:21pm   Comments
Share:
Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is reportedly hiring for blockchain-related jobs. 

The job openings suggest the telecom may be building a product centered on privacy, security and payments, according to the publication The Block

Beyond cryptocurrencies, blockchain has use cases in supply chain, voting, health care, real estate, asset tokenization, disintermediation and more. 

“[Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)], Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), those guys are just taking the cream of the crop," a lead engineer in the sector told The Block.

"I have interviewed over 100 candidates in the last couple of years and it’s getting harder to find good caliber candidates in blockchain."

Verizon shares were higher by 1.24% at $57.08 at the close Friday. 

Related Links:

Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview

Stock Wars: Intel Vs. AMD Vs. Nvidia

Posted-In: Blockchain The BlockCryptocurrency Fintech Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + FB)

Dan Nathan's Apple Options Trade
This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
'We Continue To Like The Company's Fundamentals': Investors, Analysts Cheer Alphabet's Q2 Rebound
'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Alphabet After Earnings
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 26, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Dan Nathan's Apple Options Trade