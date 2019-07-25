Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SmartBotCoin Unveils 'World's Most Advanced' Cryptocurrency Trading Platform
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2019 4:21pm   Comments
Share:
SmartBotCoin Unveils 'World's Most Advanced' Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

SmartBotCoin announced Thursday what it said is the “most advanced cryptocurrency trading platform intended to serve both beginners and expert traders alike.”

The platform is intended to provide an all-encompassing solution for crypto traders, investors and institutions.

Its features include manual and automated trading, backtesting, portfolio management, asset allocation, news and sentiment readings, multi-exchange support and social-based trading, SmartBotCoin said. 

"After researching all the different platforms out there for my own trading, I realized that none of them offered everything a trader needs to navigate the trading space effectively," SmartBotCoin CTO and co-founder Aman Bedi said in a statement. 

The supported exchanges include KuCoin, Binance, Coinbase, Poloniex and Bittrex, according to SmartBotCoin. 

Related Links: 

7 Things To Know Before Investing In Bitcoin

Archax CEO: We Want To Democratize Capital Markets

Photo courtesy of SmartBotCoin. 

Posted-In: Aman Bedi Binance Bittrex Coinbase KuCoinCryptocurrency Fintech Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Alphabet Surges After Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beats