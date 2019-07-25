SmartBotCoin Unveils 'World's Most Advanced' Cryptocurrency Trading Platform
SmartBotCoin announced Thursday what it said is the “most advanced cryptocurrency trading platform intended to serve both beginners and expert traders alike.”
The platform is intended to provide an all-encompassing solution for crypto traders, investors and institutions.
Its features include manual and automated trading, backtesting, portfolio management, asset allocation, news and sentiment readings, multi-exchange support and social-based trading, SmartBotCoin said.
"After researching all the different platforms out there for my own trading, I realized that none of them offered everything a trader needs to navigate the trading space effectively," SmartBotCoin CTO and co-founder Aman Bedi said in a statement.
The supported exchanges include KuCoin, Binance, Coinbase, Poloniex and Bittrex, according to SmartBotCoin.
