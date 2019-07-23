Bitcoin Hyper Aims To Make Crypto Practical

Bitcoin Hyper enters the cryptocurrency space as an enhanced version of bitcoin whose processing time is approximately two seconds faster than typical credit card transaction timing. The new cryptocurrency launched Tuesday on the Alterdice.com virtual exchange.

Bitcoin is often criticized for its processing delays that can last over an hour in length. This new coin aims to build on reliability and output with improved encryption and integrative abilities, allowing for ease of entry into existing merchant processing networks.

"Our core mission is to carry on the 'world community' aspect of the original Bitcoin project," Bitcoin Hyper Community Member Mike Estrada said in the press release. "To that end, we are actively integrating Bitcoin Hyper into the existing merchant processing networks for a true native and seamless solution."

The Bitcoin Hyper infrastructure is geared towards practicality with network facilities in Asia, Europe and the United States. The coin can be traded at the Alterdice and Bitci exchanges.

