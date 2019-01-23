Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Don't Fear The Reaper

Yesterday's movements bring to light the internal struggles.

In the end, everything was a fright that surely left damage.

Limits are being abused and they can give way to losses.

A new day begins in Europe and the crypto market rises in the same place in which it awoke yesterday. However, it was not a quiet day at all. Yesterday I remarked in my article that it was possible that there were bearish rejections and so it was. At the end of the European session aggressive sales appeared that sent the prices down fiercely, and with the same aggressiveness the purchases appeared minutes later and sent the prices directly against the first resistances where the crypto market failed again.

The movement has positive consequences on the 4-hour charts as the fast average has managed to cross up the slow median and improve the medium-term scenario. However, in the short term, the cross now needs validation.

The validation movement is what guides prices at this time.

“Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.”

Yoda.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair continues to play with the downfall as it has failed to gain momentum and move away from the lower trendline.

The situation can be interpreted with ambiguity. On the negative side, the weakness that shows the Ethereum not being able to move away from the current level and seek better prices. The positive interpretation is that the situation is a demonstration of strength to get always close above the line after two severe breakage attempts.

If ETH/BTC finally closes below the trend line with clarity, capital will fly in the direction of Bitcoin or any anchorage with a fiat currency.

BTC/USD 240 Minute Chart

The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the $3,568 price level after peaking at $3,609.35 yesterday. At that price level, it found itself with the EMA50 after overcoming the price's congestion resistance of $3,600.

On the downside, it left yesterday's low at $3,425.33 as a result of strong sales but then recovered as I explained earlier.

Above the current price, the first resistance for BTC/USD is at $3,600 (EMA50 and price congestion resistance). The second resistance level is at $3,690 (SMA100 and price congestion resistance). Finally, the SMA200 at the $3,760 price level represents the third and most crucial hurdle, as it would put the price in the bullish zone of influence.

Below the current price, the first support is in the fragile bullish trend that emerged on January 14 (blue dotted line) at $3,525. Below this level, the second support level is at $3,465 (price congestion support), while the third support level for BTC/USD would be at yesterday's lows at $3,425 (price congestion support).

The MACD on the four-hour chart achieved to cross upwards although with little upside inclination and even less line spacing. It is now very close to the zero line that separates the positive from the negative side of the indicator, a level that will pressure down the price.

The DMI on the four-hour chart shows how the bulls failed in their attempt to cross up the ADX, which is negative. Also, the bears did not suffer too much and maintained absolute control in the short term. The bears' weakness comes from the high level they have reached, which will tend to decrease rather than increase.

ETH/USD 240 Minute Chart

The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at a price level of $118.68. Yesterday's strong bounce left the price at a low of $111.73 and a high of $120.72, temporarily piercing both first support and first resistance.

Above the current price, the first resistance is at $120 (price congestion resistance). The second resistance level is marked by the EMA50 at $121.91, while the SMA100 indicates the third resistance level for ETH/USD at $129.27.

Below the current price, the first support level for the ETH/USD pair is at the short-term trend line (blue dotted line) that started in mid-January. The price level of this first support is at $115.6, only a few cents above the price congestion support of $115. The second support level is at the price level of $109 (price congestion support), while to reach the third support level, ETH/USD should go down to $105 (price congestion support).

The MACD on the 4-hour chart shows a similar profile to that of the BTC/USD. It crosses a positive bullish trend but with a bearish influence that brings it near the zero lines of the indicator.

The DMI on the 4-hour chart shows how the bears manage to stay above the ADX, thus retaining control. The bulls, on the other hand, fail in their attempt to overcome level 20 and weaken again.

XRP/USD 240 Minute Chart

The XRP/USD is currently trading at the $0.318 price level. Yesterday, XRP was the one that best withstood the sudden increase in volatility. It left the session low in the support for price congestion at $0.308. The XRP/USD pair’s daily high was $0.324.

Above the current price, the first resistance for XRP/USD is $0.32 (price congestion resistance). The second resistance level is indicated by the EMA50 at the price level of $0.326, while the third resistance level is at $0.335 (price congestion resistance).

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.316 (blue dotted line). The second support level is at yesterday's low of $0.308 (price congestion support). The third support level is $0.296 (price congestion support).

The MACD on the 4-hour chart shows a more advanced XRP/USD development phase than its peers in this analysis. The averages are crossed upwards but very close together and with little inclination.

The DMI on the 4-hour chart shows how after yesterday's shake the bears reinforce their dominance while the bulls faint and lose level 20, confirming their weakness.