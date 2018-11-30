Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Storms On The Horizon, The Market Has To Choose

The market may see significant increases in volatility.

The BTC/USD reaches key levels and will decide if the falls have come to an end.

The XRP/USD is lagging and may suffer if sales increase.

It dawns in Europe this Friday with price falls among the main actors of the Crypto board. Early in the Asian session, the BTC/USD was still green but is rapidly losing momentum.

In the past few hours, Bitcoin has taken advantage over its rivals thanks to a short-term technical structure that proved to be very favorable.

But on the daily chart, the situation is different. We have reached a crucial moment, with the indicators in a bullish cross situation that will almost certainly be rejected in this first attempt. It will be an excellent opportunity to see the level of intensity of the bears and bulls.

In this one-day time range, the BTC/USD is at a more advanced stage of development than the ETH/USD, which is also more advanced than the XRP/USD.

This scenario has a derivative that could lead to new annual lows. If it occurs, it should be a shortlived but with a strong intensity terminal movement.

Do you want to know more about my technical setup?

BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD in the daily range leaves us a Doji in yesterday's session that opens the door to a relatively sharp downward retracement. If you end up drawing the figure back to the target, it is below the $4,000 price level once again.

The answer will arrive between the weekend and the first days of next week

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $4,154 after two failed attempts to breach the $4.400 level.

Below the current price, the first support is at $3,924 (price congestion support). This is the level to watch. A lower close will bring the BTC/USD to new annual lows that would shake the market. The second support level is $3,466 (relative minimum). The third level of support is at $3,290 (price congestion support).

Above the current price, the first resistance is at $4,400 (price congestion resistance). The BTC/USD has stopped at this price level in the past two days. A higher close would serve as a sound bullish signal. The second resistance level is at $4,950 (price congestion resistance). The third resistance level is at $5,350, a level where the EMA50, a price congestion resistance and the basis of a long-term bearish channel converge). A challenging level to overcome.

The MACD in the daily range shows us how the fast average is about to cross the bullish signal line. The statistics play against it, and the strange thing would be that the crossing would take place without a bearish rejection.

The DMI in the daily range shows us how the Bulls have reacted strongly to the last upside move. At the same time, the Bears no longer seem to rely on much lower price levels and reduce their positions as well.

Neither side of the market has definite ideas of where the Crypto market is going in the next few days.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD is currently trading at the $0.377 price level. For the XRP/USD, the loss of the $0.40 level has often felt bad. After a week of being the bullish leader, it had a lot of trouble keeping up with Bitcoin.

Technically it is in a less developed stage of the scenario, and if it doesn't get a last-minute bullish move, the XRP/USD will suffer a lot if the market moves down actively.

Below the current price, the first support is at $0.369 (price congestion support). The second support level is at $0.346 (price congestion support). The XRP/USD should not lose this level at the close of the session, because it would return it to the August lows zone and new lows could be seen. The third support level, already around the lows, is $0.320 (price congestion support).

Above the current price, the first resistance is at $0.406 (weekly high). The second resistance is at $0.414 (price congestion resistance). If the XRP/USD achieves a close above the $0.40 level, it would probably receive significant bullish momentum. The third resistance level is at $0.429 (SMA100 and price congestion resistance).

The MACD in the daily range shows a bearish profile and is still far from a possible change of direction. If the market moves lower the XRP/USD will do so much stronger than the BTC/USD.

The DMI in the daily range shows how the Bulls have relied on the recent rally and have reacted to the rally. On the other hand, the Bears lose strength and move slightly below the ADX line, a pattern before a change in price direction in the medium term.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD is currently trading at the price level of $117.44. In the last two days, it has tried to break above the $120 level unsuccessfully. Today it is receding following the general trend of the market.

Below the current price, the first support is at the $100 price level (relative minimum). If the ETH/USD loses this level, the drop can be very intense. The second support level is at $95 (price congestion support). The third level of support is at $80 (price congestion support).

Above the current price, the first resistance is at the $120 level (price congestion resistance). Above this level, the ETH/USD is presented with a large free space up to the $155 level (price congestion resistance). From this level, another big jump to the $172 price level (EMA50 and price congestion resistance).

The MACD in the daily range shows a profile before a bullish cross. The resolution will depend a lot on what the BTC/USD does in the next few hours.

The DMI in the daily range follows the general tone and shows the Bulls reacting upward as the Bears retreat and already move clearly below the ADX line. A recurring re-test pattern of the ADX line may support a downward movement).

Get 24/7 Crypto updates in our social media channels: Give us a follow at @FXSCrypto and our FXStreet Crypto Trading Telegram channel