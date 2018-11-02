'We Came Out Of Nowhere': How ClickSWITCH Simplifies Banking, Account Management

ClickSWITCH CEO Cale Johnston spoke to Benzinga about his company and the role its platform for transitioning banking customers from one account to another plays in the fintech sector.

The Company

Started in 2014, ClickSWITCH was created to position mobile remote deposit capture in the market, Johnston said.

“It was new technology, and we were meeting with all of these financial institutions and they kept saying that they invest in technology, but there is a fundamental issue of getting the customer switched over,” Johnston told Benzinga.

“Last year, we saw on the market that 18 million consumers switched their banking account, and this year I would assume it will go up because of the increase of non-traditional players and digital banks that are approaching the market."

ClickSWITCH is in the right place at the right time, the CEO said.

"We really help our consumer get a deposit switched from an old institution to a new institution.”

The Model

About 400 financial institutions are under contract with the fintech company, Johnston said.

“When you create a new product and you sell it to a financial institution, you just assume it’s going to take off. Well, that is not the case and it takes a lot of education. We came out of nowhere and spent a lot of time in the implementation phase and trained the staff on how to get the customer switched over.”

Nearly 75 percent of switches still occur within specific branches, Johnston said.

“Every time a customer positions a switch, we charge the institution. Until we deliver a profitable checking account, we don’t make any money. So we spend a lot of time and focus on how to position ClickSWITCH in the on-boarding process,” Johnston told Benzinga.

What’s Next

ClickSWITCH's focus is to make its offering as profitable and appealing as possible, the CEO said. The company has multiple avenues for growth, Johnston said.

"There could be an IPO in the future, it just depends on how we do in the next two to three years.”

