The Trump administration has reportedly decided to abandon its plans to guarantee a minimum price for U.S. critical minerals projects amid a possible lack of congressional funding and potential market pricing complexities.

At a closed-door meeting in Washington, officials told U.S. minerals executives that their projects must be financially viable without relying on government price support, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

US Ramps Up Minerals Push To Counter China

In November, American Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:AREC), through ReElement Technologies and Vulcan Elements, announced a $1.4 billion deal to build a fully domestic rare earth magnet supply chain, including a U.S. facility producing 10,000 metric tons annually.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock