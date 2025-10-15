Ray Dalio has sparked a new conversation among investors via his post on X: Gold, not AI, might be the hottest asset of 2025.

The renowned macro investor, noted that as the world order shifts, debt assets are increasingly risky, while gold has emerged as a superior store of wealth — even surpassing tech stocks in meme status and market attention.

Gold has surged to a record high of $4,000 an ounce, rising 121% since the end of 2022 and more than 50% so far this year, making it the best-performing asset class of 2025.

Why Gold Is Outshining AI Stocks

Dalio's comments come at a time when AI stocks — Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) to name a few — dominate headlines. However, high valuations and rising rates have some investors reconsidering their allocations.

Meanwhile, gold has outperformed expectations in both price stability and investor sentiment. While gold, as tracked by the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD) has returned over 50% to investors so far this year, the AI-stocks tracking Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) has returned just over 30% YTD.

Global gold ETFs reached $472 billion in assets under management in September, representing a 23% quarter-over-quarter increase.

ETFs such as GLD and the iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) have seen steady inflows, suggesting that Dalio's bullish view is resonating with traders seeking a hedge against market volatility.

Debt Assets Are Risky, Bullion Isn't

The shift isn't just about sentiment; it's also about fundamentals. Dalio points out that debt-heavy assets — including many bonds and highly leveraged tech plays — are vulnerable in the current macro climate.

Gold, by contrast, has no counterparty risk and tends to shine when monetary policy tightens or geopolitical tensions flare. In essence, he's signaling a rotation from speculative, growth-focused assets toward tried-and-true stores of wealth.

Analysts attribute the rally to global monetary policy and fears of currency debasement, as inflation remains elevated worldwide.

Gold's New Narrative

For investors, the takeaway is clear: gold isn't just a "boring" hedge anymore. It's becoming the contrarian alternative to the AI mania that has fueled triple-digit gains in semiconductors and cloud computing. Whether you're a portfolio manager looking to diversify or a retail investor hunting for the next meme-worthy hedge, Dalio's perspective suggests it's worth rethinking where your wealth really sits — from digital dreams to tangible bullion.

In a world increasingly focused on AI hype and sky-high tech multiples, gold may be quietly reclaiming its crown as the ultimate store of wealth. And according to Dalio, that crown might just be worth a second look.

