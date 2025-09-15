In 2025's stock market spotlight — dominated by tech titans such as Nvidia Corp NVDA and Meta Platforms Inc META — Newmont Corp. NEM is quietly stealing the show. The world's largest gold miner has surged 106% year-to-date (YTD) as of Sep. 15, turning ore into investor treasure.

Track NEM stock here.

The investor bonanza has come amid soaring gold prices, fueled by stubborn inflation jitters and geopolitical fireworks from Ukraine to the Middle East. Meanwhile, the S&P 500, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, trails with a modest 12.45% YTD gain, like a marathon runner settling for participation medals.

Gold Miner Outshines The Market

A peek at the TradingView ratio chart of NEM/SPY shows a parabolic surge screaming, "Eureka!" From a low of 0.0636 in late 2024, the ratio rocketed to 0.1205 by mid-September 2025 — a near doubling that underscores Newmont's 2x outperformance versus the S&P since 2023.

Read Also: Here’s How Much $1000 Invested In Newmont 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

The stock hit a 52-week high of $80.07, leaving its $36.86 low in the rearview mirror. Gold's proxy, the SPDR Gold Trust GLD, is up 36.67% YTD, but Newmont's operational leverage — ramping production at mines like Ahafo in Ghana and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic — has supercharged equity returns, turning commodity bets into pure investor gold.

Contrarian Gold Play During Market Volatility

Humorously, it's like striking it rich in a bear market casino: While Big Tech chases AI hype, Newmont sticks to timeless tangibles. Over the past six months, NEM's 66.77% pop dwarfs SPY's 15.91% and even GLD's 21.21%, proving old-school digging still pays dividends — literally, with a 1.26% yield.

But beware the pyrite pitfalls: rising production costs, labor strikes and energy spikes could erode margins if gold prices cool (currently near $3,600/oz). Newmont’s's 14.31% monthly gain feels frothy, with RSI (relative strength index) signals whispering "correction ahead."

Yet for contrarian investors, a breakout above 0.12 on the NEM/SPY ratio could target 0.15 if gold bulls continue charging.

In this uneven recovery, Newmont isn't just mining gold — it's minting market envy. As the S&P scrapes for gains, savvy portfolios might want a nugget or two.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock