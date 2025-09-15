Stacked gold bars with Newmont logo on phone screen
September 15, 2025 2:45 PM 2 min read

Newmont's Midas Touch: Turning Dirt Into 106% YTD Gold While S&P 500 Settles For Bronze

Follow
Zinger Key Points

In 2025's stock market spotlight — dominated by tech titans such as Nvidia Corp NVDA and Meta Platforms Inc METANewmont Corp. NEM is quietly stealing the show. The world's largest gold miner has surged 106% year-to-date (YTD) as of Sep. 15, turning ore into investor treasure.

  • Track NEM stock here.

The investor bonanza has come amid soaring gold prices, fueled by stubborn inflation jitters and geopolitical fireworks from Ukraine to the Middle East. Meanwhile, the S&P 500, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, trails with a modest 12.45% YTD gain, like a marathon runner settling for participation medals.

Gold Miner Outshines The Market

A peek at the TradingView ratio chart of NEM/SPY shows a parabolic surge screaming, "Eureka!" From a low of 0.0636 in late 2024, the ratio rocketed to 0.1205 by mid-September 2025 — a near doubling that underscores Newmont's 2x outperformance versus the S&P since 2023.

Read Also: Here’s How Much $1000 Invested In Newmont 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

The stock hit a 52-week high of $80.07, leaving its $36.86 low in the rearview mirror. Gold's proxy, the SPDR Gold Trust GLD, is up 36.67% YTD, but Newmont's operational leverage — ramping production at mines like Ahafo in Ghana and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic — has supercharged equity returns, turning commodity bets into pure investor gold.

Contrarian Gold Play During Market Volatility

Humorously, it's like striking it rich in a bear market casino: While Big Tech chases AI hype, Newmont sticks to timeless tangibles. Over the past six months, NEM's 66.77% pop dwarfs SPY's 15.91% and even GLD's 21.21%, proving old-school digging still pays dividends — literally, with a 1.26% yield.

But beware the pyrite pitfalls: rising production costs, labor strikes and energy spikes could erode margins if gold prices cool (currently near $3,600/oz). Newmont’s's 14.31% monthly gain feels frothy, with RSI (relative strength index) signals whispering "correction ahead."

Yet for contrarian investors, a breakout above 0.12 on the NEM/SPY ratio could target 0.15 if gold bulls continue charging.

In this uneven recovery, Newmont isn't just mining gold — it's minting market envy. As the S&P scrapes for gains, savvy portfolios might want a nugget or two.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

NEM Logo
NEMNewmont Corp
$78.82-0.54%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.25
Growth
88.54
Quality
75.39
Value
63.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$338.470.91%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$765.231.28%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$177.47-0.20%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$659.860.37%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved