Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Newmont 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Newmont NEM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.22%. Currently, Newmont has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In NEM: If an investor had bought $1000 of NEM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,877.40 today based on a price of $76.19 for NEM at the time of writing.

Newmont's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.